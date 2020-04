El fútbol de Europa rearma sus calendarios para el regreso con Sudamérica como espejo

View this post on Instagram

⚽ Football has shown us that as a team, we can win any game. The @uefa_foundation is supporting the @commongoalorg COVID-19 Response Fund. This underlines European football’s solidarity in helping the world’s poorest communities cope with the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impact. The Foundation, which sponsors dozens of humanitarian and development projects across the globe, is the first sports institution to support the Response Fund set up on Tuesday by Common Goal - a group of 150 players, managers and leaders who have pledged one percentage of their annual earnings from football to charities working with some of the world’s most vulnerable children. More information can be found at UEFA.com. #Coronavirus #COVID #CommonGoal #UEFAFoundation