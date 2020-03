Una noticia feliz: Maximiliano Richeze se curó del coronavirus y recibió el alta

View this post on Instagram

Good news for @maximilianoricheze . After 2 negative tests for Covid-19 he will now make the trip home to be with his family. . "I want to thank all the doctors and nurses at @clevelandclinicabudhabi hospital for their help. A special thanks also to my team and all the people who gave me messages of support and love. Gracias!" . #UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether