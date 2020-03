Coronavirus: estrellas del cine y la música llaman usar el "distanciamiento social" para contener la pandemia

View this post on Instagram

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking , but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!