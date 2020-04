Trabajadores de la salud del mundo muestran sus secuelas por la lucha contra el coronavirus

"Ni siquiera puedo comenzar a describir mis emociones después de una noche de 14 horas en la Unidad Crítica de Coronavirus. Estoy agotada, abrumada, ansiosa, furiosa por no tener EPP suficiente o de calidad, miedo de llevar el virus a casa", escribió una enfermera de Nueva York.

I can't even begin to describe my emotions after a 14 hour long night on Coronavirus Critical Unit. I'm exhausted, overwhelmed, anxious, furious for not having enough or quality PPE, scared of carrying the virus to home or contracting myself; I'm physically and mentally drained, and may be some what proud of myself for helping to fight this pandemic . .My shift was a whirlwind. I never saw patients crashing so fast before. By the morning most of the patients were on ventilator or waiting for ventilator to be available. Every admitted patient has pneumonia and literally every patient has Covid-19. I wonder what happened to other diseases ?! .You know what's more sad? As I finally sit down to document on my patient's chart, I see multiple patients with same last name. Coincidence? Nope. They're from the same family . Brothers, couple, son/daughter and mother/father. Sadder than that ? People dying alone in a hospital bed, not being able to see family members for days and family not being able to say their goodbyes. .PEOPLE PLEASE STAY HOME TO STAY ALIVE !!!