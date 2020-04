David Guetta recaudó u$s700.000 en concierto benéfico en Miami

View this post on Instagram

I’m still buzzing from what was an incredible night shared with many. Thank you to everyone who joined and to those who were able to donate. Although this is a very unusual time, it was magical to connect with you all through music last night. Most importantly, we’ve raised money that will help those who need it most. We've raised $700,000 so far and it’s still possible to donate via davidguetta.com/donate link in bio