Ministerio de Salud coordinará entrega de equipos de ultrasonido móviles para hacer frente al coronavirus

Together with medical professionals around the world we are learning how #POCUS lung scanning plays a role in bedside management of #COVID_19. In light of rising concerns about infection control, know that a standard probe sheath can be used to cover your #ButterflyiQ and phone. . Here, our Director of Education, Dr. Mike Stone demonstrates how to carefully fit the probe, cord, and phone into one sheath. Visit our site (link in bio) to view a library of resources including this narrated instructional video and a list of chemically compatible cleaners and disinfectants for the iQ. . #EMed #FOAMED #Coronavirus #COVID #COVID2019 #Ultrasound