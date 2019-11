Las denuncias por acoso sexual contra Plácido Domingo llegaron a Tokio 2020

View this post on Instagram

Happy 55th Anniversary to the Olympic Games #Tokyo1964 At 15:03pm, 10 October 1964, Yoshinori Sakai, a child born on the same day of the Hiroshima bombing, 19 years prior, entered the National Stadium as a symbol of hope, recovery and post-war reconciliation. The final torchbearer out of 10,713, carried the Olympic flame up 163 steps to the Olympic cauldron and ushered in a new era for Japan and the Olympic Games.