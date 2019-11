Murió promesa de la gimnasia de EEUU tras grave accidente en una práctica

View this post on Instagram

Southern Connecticut State University Athletics is saddened to learn of the passing of gymnastics student-athlete Melanie Coleman, 20, of Milford, Conn. Coleman passed on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 after sustaining an injury during training on Friday, Nov. 8. • Melanie's family has set up a GoFundMe.com page, as well as a page that coordinates meal donations to the family at MealTrain.com. • Please consider donating to help support the Coleman family during this difficult time. Find the link in our bio. • #AlwaysAnOwl #AlwaysFamily #MC ☀️