Wholesale Price Index increased 2.5%

Wholesale prices increased 2.5% during 2000, but the cost of construction, the sector which was most affected by the economic crisis, decreased 2.7% in the same period.

The information was confirmed by the Economy Minister yesterday. Today, he will announce the index of retail prices though he has previously said that there would not be any changes as regards November. In view of this, there would be a deflation of 0.6%, much lower than the 1.8% deflation registered during 1999, when economic activity fell 3.5%.

Last December, wholesale prices decreased 1.7%. That month the Construction Cost Rate in Greater Buenos Aires fell 0.1%. December's wholesale prices fall was affected by the 1.8% drop in national products' prices. Fishing products and fuels underwent the sharpest fall.

In December, also imported products reported a decline, but only of 0.5% compared to last November.

The 1.7% fall in wholesale prices is reflected in the Domestic Wholesale Price Index. Meanwhile, the Basic Wholesale Price Index, measured without taxes, suffered a drop of 1.9% the last month of the year, and accumulated during 2000 a positive variance of 2%.

The Basic Producer Price Index, which measures only the variation of national products' prices (it excludes imports), had also a negative variation of 1.7% in December, while during 2000 increased 2.5%.

The Construction Cost Rate, in Greater Buenos Aires, fell 0.1% in December and in the last twelve months registered a 2.7% deflation compared to 1999. Building materials' prices decreased in December 0.1%, while in 2000 as a whole, variance was negative (1.9%).

As for labour prices in construction, they fell in December 0.2%, while during last year they fell 3.7%. The cost variance of general expenses in December dropped 0.2%, while during 200 had a 1.7% deflation.

