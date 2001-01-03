Wholesale Price Index increased 2.5%
Portada en Ingles
Wholesale prices increased 2.5% during 2000, but the cost of construction, the sector which was most affected by the economic crisis, decreased 2.7% in the same period.
Last December, wholesale prices decreased 1.7%. That month the Construction Cost Rate in Greater Buenos Aires fell 0.1%. December's wholesale prices fall was affected by the 1.8% drop in national products' prices. Fishing products and fuels underwent the sharpest fall.
The 1.7% fall in wholesale prices is reflected in the Domestic Wholesale Price Index. Meanwhile, the Basic Wholesale Price Index, measured without taxes, suffered a drop of 1.9% the last month of the year, and accumulated during 2000 a positive variance of 2%.
The Basic Producer Price Index, which measures only the variation of national products' prices (it excludes imports), had also a negative variation of 1.7% in December, while during 2000 increased 2.5%.
The Construction Cost Rate, in Greater Buenos Aires, fell 0.1% in December and in the last twelve months registered a 2.7% deflation compared to 1999. Building materials' prices decreased in December 0.1%, while in 2000 as a whole, variance was negative (1.9%).
As for labour prices in construction, they fell in December 0.2%, while during last year they fell 3.7%. The cost variance of general expenses in December dropped 0.2%, while during 200 had a 1.7% deflation.
Dejá tu comentario