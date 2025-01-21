El Festival de Cine de Berlín dio a conocer hoy la lista completa de títulos que competirán oficialmente, junto con perspectivas y secciones especiales. Un total de 19 películas han sido seleccionadas para la competencia internacional.
Berlinale 2025: la película argentina "El Mensaje" competirá por el Oso de Oro
El director argentino Iván Fund participará en la Competencia Oficial junto a los nuevos films de Hong Sangsoo, Richard Linklater, Michel Franco, Lucile Hadihalilovi y Gabriel Mascaro, entre otros.
El director argentino Iván Fund participará en la Competencia Oficial de la 75a. edición de la Berlinale junto a los nuevos films de Hong Sangsoo, Richard Linklater, Radu Jude, Michel Franco, Lucile Hadihalilovi y Gabriel Mascaro, entre otros.
La nueva directora artística de la Berlinale, Tricia Tuttle, anunció en Berlín la programación que se presentará entre el 13 y el 23 de febrero próximos. Previamente se habían anunciado otros films con presencia argentina como Magic Farm, de Amalia Ulman (sección Panorama)
Lista completa de películas que serán parte de la edición 2025 de la Berlinale
Competencia oficial
Ari
- Dirección: Léonor Serraille
- Con Andranic Manet, Pascal Rénéric, Théo Delezenne, Ryad Ferrad, Eva Lallier Juan
- Francia / Bélgica 2025
- World premiere
Blue Moon
- Dirección: Richard Linklater
- Con Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott
- USA / Irlanda 2025
- World premiere
La cache (The Safe House)
- Dirección: Lionel Baier
- Con Dominique Reymond, Michel Blanc, William Lebghil, Aurélien Gabrielli, Liliane Rovère
- Suiza / Luxemburgo / Francia 2025
- World premiere
Dreams
- Dirección: Michel Franco
- Con Jessica Chastain, Isaac Hernández, Rupert Friend, Marshall Bell
- México 2025
- World premiere
Drømmer (Dreams (Sex Love))
- Dirección: Dag Johan Haugerud
- Con Ella Øverbye, Selome Emnetu, Ane Dahl Torp, Anne Marit Jacobsen
- Noruega 2024
- International premiere
Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani (What Does That Nature Say to You)
- Dirección: Hong Sangsoo
- Con Ha Seongguk, Kwon Haehyo, Cho Yunhee, Kang Soyi
- Corea del Sur 2025
- World premiere
Hot Milk
- Dirección: Rebecca Lenkiewicz
- Con Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Perez
- Reino Unido 2025
- World premiere | Opera prima
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Dirección: Mary Bronstein
- Con Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Ivy Wolk
- USA 2024
- International premiere
Kontinental ’25
- Dirección: Radu Jude
- Con Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tana
- Rumania 2025
- World premiere
El mensaje (The Message)
- Dirección: Iván Fund
- Con Mara Bestelli, Marcelo Subiotto, Anika Bootz, Betania Cappato
- Argentina / España 2025
- World premiere
Mother’s Baby
- Dirección: Johanna Moder
- Con Marie Leuenberger, Hans Löw, Claes Bang, Julia Franz Richter
- Austria / Switzerland / Germany 2025
- World premiere
O último azul (The Blue Trail)
- Dirección: Gabriel Mascaro
- Con Denise Weinberg, Rodrigo Santoro, Miriam Socorrás, Adanilo
- Brasil / México / Chile / Países Bajos 2025
- World premiere
Reflet dans un diamant mort (Reflection in a Dead Diamond)
- Dirección: Hélène Cattet y Bruno Forzani
- Con Fabio Testi, Yannick Renier, Koen De Bouw, Maria de Medeiros, Thi Mai Nguyen
- Bélgica / Luxemburgo / Italia / Francia 2025
- World premiere
Sheng xi zhi di (Living the Land)
- Dirección: Huo Meng
- Con Wang Shang, Zhang Chuwen, Zhang Yanrong, Zhang Caixia, Cao Lingzhi
- China 2025
- World premiere
Strichka chasu (Timestamp)
- Dirección: Kateryna Gornostai
- Con Olha Bryhynets, Borys Khovriak, Mykola Kolomiiets
- Ucrania / Luxemburgo / Países Bajos / Francia 2025
- World premiere | Documental
La Tour de Glace (The Ice Tower)
- Dirección: Lucile Hadihalilovi
- Con Marion Cotillard, Clara Pacini, August Diehl, Gaspar Noé
- Francia / Alemania 2025
- World premiere
Was Marielle weiß (What Marielle Knows)
- Dirección: Frédéric Hambalek
- Con Julia Jentsch, Felix Kramer, Laeni Geiseler, Mehmet Ateçi, Moritz Treuenfels
- Alemania 2025
- World premiere
Xiang fei de nv hai (Girls on Wire)
- Dirección: Vivian Qu
- Con Liu Haocun, Wen Qi, Zhang Youhao
- China 2025
- World premiere
Yunan
- Dirección: Ameer Fakher Eldin
- Con Georges Khabbaz, Hanna Schygulla, Ali Suliman, Sibel Kekilli, Tom Wlaschiha
- Alemania / Canadá / Italia / Palestina / Qatar / Jordannia / Arabia Saudita 2025
- World premiere
Competencia perspectives (operas primas)
Al Mosta’mera (The Settlement)
- Dirección: Mohamed Rashad
- Con Adham Shoukry, Ziad Islam, Hajar Omar, Mohamed Abdel Hady, Emad Ghoneim
- Egipto / Francia / Aleimana / Arabia Saudita / Qatar 2025
- World premiere
Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)
- Dirección: Tanushree Das y Saumyananda Sahi
- Con Tillotama Shome, Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar, Suman Saha
- India / Francia / USA / España 2025
- World premiere
BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions
- Dirección: Kahlil Joseph
- Con Kaneza Schaal, Hope Giselle, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Funmilayo Akechukwu, Peter Hernandez
- USA 2025
- Premiere Internacional
Come la notte (Where the Night Stands Still)
- Dirección: Liryc Dela Cruz
- Con Jenny Llanto Caringal, Tess Magallanes, Benjamin Vasquez Barcellano Jr.
- Italia / Filipinas 2025
- World premiere
El ciablo fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja) (The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box))
- Dirección: Ernesto Martinez Bucio
- Con Mariapau Bravo Aviña, Rafael Nieto Martínez, Regina Alejandra, Donovan Said, Laura Uribe Rojas
- México 2025
- World premiere
Duas Vezes João Liberada (Two Times João Liberada)
- Dirección: Paula Tomás Marques
- Con June João, André Tecedeiro, Eloísa d’Ascensão, Tiago Aires Lêdo, Jenny Larrue
- Portugal 2025
- World premiere
Hé mán (Eel)
- Dirección: Chu Chun-Teng
- Con Devin Pan, Misi Ke, Chin-Yu Pan, Bella Chen, MeiHou Wu
- Taiwan 2025
- World premiere
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
- Dirección: Florian Pochlatko
- Con Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Elke Winkens, Cornelius Obonya, Felix Pöchhacker, David Scheid
- Austria 2025
- World premiere
Kaj ti je deklica (Little Trouble Girls)
- Dirección: Urška uki
- Con Jara Sofija Ostan, Mina Švajger, Saša Tabakovi, Nataša Burger, Staša Popovi
- Eslovenia / Italia / Croacia / Serbia 2025
- World premiere
Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)
- Dirección: Joel Alfonso Vargas
- Con Juan Collado, Destiny Checo, Yohanna Florentino, Nathaly Navarro
- USA 2025
- Premiere Internacional
Minden Rendben (Growing Down)
- Dirección: Bálint Dániel Sós
- Con Szabolcs Hajdu, Ágoston Sáfrány, Anna Hay, Zonga Jakab-Aponyi, Zsófi Szamosi
- Hungría 2025
- World premiere
Mit der Faust in die Welt schlagen (Punching the World)
- Dirección: Constanze Klaue
- Con Anton Franke, Camille Moltzen, Anja Schneider, Christian Näthe, Johannes Scheidweiler
- Alemania 2025
- World premiere
On vous croit (We believe you)
- Dirección: Arnaud Dufeys, Charlotte Devillers
- Con Myriem Akheddiou, Laurent Capelluto, Natali Broods, Ulysse Goffin, Adèle Pinckaers
- Bélgica 2025
- World premiere
Le rendez-vous de l’été (That Summer in Paris)
- Dirección: Valentine Cadic
- Con Blandine Madec, India Hair, Arcadi Radeff, Matthias Jacquin, Lou Deleuze
- Francia 2025
- World Premiere
Berlinale Special Gala
Das Licht (The Light)
- Dirección: Tom Tykwer
- Con Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger, Tala Al-Deen, Elke Biesendorfer, Julius Gause
- Alemania 2025
- World premiere
Película de apertura
After This Death
- Dirección: Lucio Castro
- Con Mia Maestro, Lee Pace, Rupert Friend, Gwendoline Christie, Philip Ettinger
- USA 2025
- World premiere
A Complete Unknown
- Dirección: James Mangold
- Con Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook
- USA 2024
- Premiere alemana
Heldin (Late Shift)
- Dirección: Petra Volpe
- Con Leonie Benesch, Sonja Riesen, Urs Bihler, Margherita Schoch, Jürg Plüss
- Suiza / Alemania 2025
- World premiere
Islands
- Dirección: Jan-Ole Gerster
- Con Sam Riley, Stacy Martin, Jack Farthing, Dylan Torrell
- Alemania 2025
- World premiere
Köln 75
- Dirección: Ido Fluk
- Con Mala Emde, John Magaro, Michael Chernus, Alexander Scheer
- Alemania / Polonia / Bélgica 2025
- World premiere
Lurker
- Dirección: Alex Russell
- Con Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, Zack Fox, Havana Rose Liu, Sunny Suljic
- USA / Italia 2025
- Premiere Internanciona | Opera prima
Mickey 17
- Dirección: Bong Joon Ho |
- Con Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo
- USA / South Korea / United Kingdom 2024
- German Premiere
The Thing With Feathers
- Dirección: Dylan Southern
- Con Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Boxall, Henry Boxall, Sam Spruell, Vinette Robinson
- Reino Unido 2025
- European premiere
Berlinale Special Series Gala
The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Dirección: Justin Kurzel
- Con Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young, Olivia DeJonge, Simon Baker
- Australia 2025
- World premiere | Series
Berlinale Special
Ancestral Visions of the Future
- Dirección: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese
- Con Siphiwe Nzima, Sobo Bernard, Zaman Mathejane, Mochesane Edwin Kotsoane, Rehauhetsoe Ernest Kotsoane
- Francia / Lesoto / Alemania / Arabia Sudita 2025
- World premiere | Documental
Das Deutsche Volk
- Dirección: Marcin Wierzchowski
- Alemania 2025
- World premiere | Documental
Honey Bunch
- Dirección: Madeleine Sims-Fewer y Dusty Mancinelli
- Con Grace Glowicki, Ben Petrie, Kate Dickie, Jason Isaacs, India Brown
- Canadá 2025
- World premiere
Je n’avais que le néant – ‘Shoah’ par Claude Lanzmann (All I Had Was Nothingness)
- Dirección: Guillaume Ribot
- Francia 2025
- World premiere
Kein Tier. So Wild. (No Beast. So Fierce.)
- Dirección: Burhan Qurbani
- Con Kenda Hmeidan, Verena Altenberger, Hiam Abbass, Mona Zarreh Hoshyari Khah, Mehdi Nebbou
- Alemania / Polonia / Francia 2025
- World premiere
Leibniz – Chronik eines verschollenen Bildes (Leibniz – Chronicle of a Lost Painting)
- Dirección: Edgar Reitz y Anatol Schuster
- Con Edgar Selge, Aenne Schwarz, Michael Kranz, Lars Eidinger, Barbara Sukowa
- Alemania 2025
- World premiere
A melhor mãe do mundo (The Best Mother in the World | Die beste Mutter der Welt)
- Dirección: Anna Muylaert
- Con Shirley Cruz, Seu Jorge, Rihanna Barbosa, BeninAyo
- Brasil / Argentina 2025
- World premiere
Michtav Le’David (A Letter to David)
- Dirección: Tom Shoval
- Con David Cunio, Eitan Cunio, Sharon Aloni-Cunio, Silvia Cunio, Luis Cunio
- Israel / USA 2025
- World premiere | Documental
My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow
- Dirección: Julia Loktev
- Con Anna Nemzer, Elena Kostyuchenko, Ksenia Mironova, Sonya Groysman, Alesya Marokhovskaya
- USA 2024
- Premiere Internacional | Documental
Pa-gwa (The Old Woman With the Knife)
- Dirección: Min Kyu-dong
- Con Hyeyoung Lee, Kim Sung-cheol, Yeon Woo-jin, Kim Moo-yul, Shin Sia
- Corea del Sur 2025
- World premiere
Shoah
- Dirección: Claude Lanzmann
- Francia 1985
