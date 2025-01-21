Berlinale 2025: la película argentina "El Mensaje" competirá por el Oso de Oro

Dirección: Léonor Serraille

Con Andranic Manet, Pascal Rénéric, Théo Delezenne, Ryad Ferrad, Eva Lallier Juan

Francia / Bélgica 2025

World premiere

Blue Moon

Dirección: Richard Linklater

Con Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott

USA / Irlanda 2025

World premiere

La cache (The Safe House)

Dirección: Lionel Baier

Con Dominique Reymond, Michel Blanc, William Lebghil, Aurélien Gabrielli, Liliane Rovère

Suiza / Luxemburgo / Francia 2025

World premiere

Dreams

Dirección: Michel Franco

Con Jessica Chastain, Isaac Hernández, Rupert Friend, Marshall Bell

México 2025

World premiere

Drømmer (Dreams (Sex Love))

Dirección: Dag Johan Haugerud

Con Ella Øverbye, Selome Emnetu, Ane Dahl Torp, Anne Marit Jacobsen

Noruega 2024

International premiere

Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani (What Does That Nature Say to You)

Dirección: Hong Sangsoo

Con Ha Seongguk, Kwon Haehyo, Cho Yunhee, Kang Soyi

Corea del Sur 2025

World premiere

Hot Milk

Dirección: Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Con Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Perez

Reino Unido 2025

World premiere | Opera prima

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Dirección: Mary Bronstein

Con Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Ivy Wolk

USA 2024

International premiere

Kontinental ’25

Dirección: Radu Jude

Con Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tana

Rumania 2025

World premiere

El mensaje (The Message)

Dirección: Iván Fund

Con Mara Bestelli, Marcelo Subiotto, Anika Bootz, Betania Cappato

Argentina / España 2025

World premiere

Mother’s Baby

Dirección: Johanna Moder

Con Marie Leuenberger, Hans Löw, Claes Bang, Julia Franz Richter

Austria / Switzerland / Germany 2025

World premiere

O último azul (The Blue Trail)

Dirección: Gabriel Mascaro

Con Denise Weinberg, Rodrigo Santoro, Miriam Socorrás, Adanilo

Brasil / México / Chile / Países Bajos 2025

World premiere

Reflet dans un diamant mort (Reflection in a Dead Diamond)

Dirección: Hélène Cattet y Bruno Forzani

Con Fabio Testi, Yannick Renier, Koen De Bouw, Maria de Medeiros, Thi Mai Nguyen

Bélgica / Luxemburgo / Italia / Francia 2025

World premiere

Sheng xi zhi di (Living the Land)

Dirección: Huo Meng

Con Wang Shang, Zhang Chuwen, Zhang Yanrong, Zhang Caixia, Cao Lingzhi

China 2025

World premiere

Strichka chasu (Timestamp)

Dirección: Kateryna Gornostai

Con Olha Bryhynets, Borys Khovriak, Mykola Kolomiiets

Ucrania / Luxemburgo / Países Bajos / Francia 2025

World premiere | Documental

La Tour de Glace (The Ice Tower)

Dirección: Lucile Hadihalilovi

Con Marion Cotillard, Clara Pacini, August Diehl, Gaspar Noé

Francia / Alemania 2025

World premiere

Was Marielle weiß (What Marielle Knows)

Dirección: Frédéric Hambalek

Con Julia Jentsch, Felix Kramer, Laeni Geiseler, Mehmet Ateçi, Moritz Treuenfels

Alemania 2025

World premiere

Xiang fei de nv hai (Girls on Wire)

Dirección: Vivian Qu

Con Liu Haocun, Wen Qi, Zhang Youhao

China 2025

World premiere

Yunan

Dirección: Ameer Fakher Eldin

Con Georges Khabbaz, Hanna Schygulla, Ali Suliman, Sibel Kekilli, Tom Wlaschiha

Alemania / Canadá / Italia / Palestina / Qatar / Jordannia / Arabia Saudita 2025

World premiere

Competencia perspectives (operas primas)

Al Mosta’mera (The Settlement)

Dirección: Mohamed Rashad

Con Adham Shoukry, Ziad Islam, Hajar Omar, Mohamed Abdel Hady, Emad Ghoneim

Egipto / Francia / Aleimana / Arabia Saudita / Qatar 2025

World premiere

Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)

Dirección: Tanushree Das y Saumyananda Sahi

Con Tillotama Shome, Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar, Suman Saha

India / Francia / USA / España 2025

World premiere

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions

Dirección: Kahlil Joseph

Con Kaneza Schaal, Hope Giselle, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Funmilayo Akechukwu, Peter Hernandez

USA 2025

Premiere Internacional

Come la notte (Where the Night Stands Still)

Dirección: Liryc Dela Cruz

Con Jenny Llanto Caringal, Tess Magallanes, Benjamin Vasquez Barcellano Jr.

Italia / Filipinas 2025

World premiere

El ciablo fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja) (The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box))

Dirección: Ernesto Martinez Bucio

Con Mariapau Bravo Aviña, Rafael Nieto Martínez, Regina Alejandra, Donovan Said, Laura Uribe Rojas

México 2025

World premiere

Duas Vezes João Liberada (Two Times João Liberada)

Dirección: Paula Tomás Marques

Con June João, André Tecedeiro, Eloísa d’Ascensão, Tiago Aires Lêdo, Jenny Larrue

Portugal 2025

World premiere

Hé mán (Eel)

Dirección: Chu Chun-Teng

Con Devin Pan, Misi Ke, Chin-Yu Pan, Bella Chen, MeiHou Wu

Taiwan 2025

World premiere

How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World

Dirección: Florian Pochlatko

Con Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Elke Winkens, Cornelius Obonya, Felix Pöchhacker, David Scheid

Austria 2025

World premiere

Kaj ti je deklica (Little Trouble Girls)

Dirección: Urška uki

Con Jara Sofija Ostan, Mina Švajger, Saša Tabakovi, Nataša Burger, Staša Popovi

Eslovenia / Italia / Croacia / Serbia 2025

World premiere

Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)

Dirección: Joel Alfonso Vargas

Con Juan Collado, Destiny Checo, Yohanna Florentino, Nathaly Navarro

USA 2025

Premiere Internacional

Minden Rendben (Growing Down)

Dirección: Bálint Dániel Sós

Con Szabolcs Hajdu, Ágoston Sáfrány, Anna Hay, Zonga Jakab-Aponyi, Zsófi Szamosi

Hungría 2025

World premiere

Mit der Faust in die Welt schlagen (Punching the World)

Dirección: Constanze Klaue

Con Anton Franke, Camille Moltzen, Anja Schneider, Christian Näthe, Johannes Scheidweiler

Alemania 2025

World premiere

On vous croit (We believe you)

Dirección: Arnaud Dufeys, Charlotte Devillers

Con Myriem Akheddiou, Laurent Capelluto, Natali Broods, Ulysse Goffin, Adèle Pinckaers

Bélgica 2025

World premiere

Le rendez-vous de l’été (That Summer in Paris)

Dirección: Valentine Cadic

Con Blandine Madec, India Hair, Arcadi Radeff, Matthias Jacquin, Lou Deleuze

Francia 2025

World Premiere

Berlinale Special Gala

Das Licht (The Light)

Dirección: Tom Tykwer

Con Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger, Tala Al-Deen, Elke Biesendorfer, Julius Gause

Alemania 2025

World premiere

Película de apertura

After This Death

Dirección: Lucio Castro

Con Mia Maestro, Lee Pace, Rupert Friend, Gwendoline Christie, Philip Ettinger

USA 2025

World premiere

A Complete Unknown

Dirección: James Mangold

Con Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook

USA 2024

Premiere alemana

Heldin (Late Shift)

Dirección: Petra Volpe

Con Leonie Benesch, Sonja Riesen, Urs Bihler, Margherita Schoch, Jürg Plüss

Suiza / Alemania 2025

World premiere

Islands

Dirección: Jan-Ole Gerster

Con Sam Riley, Stacy Martin, Jack Farthing, Dylan Torrell

Alemania 2025

World premiere

Köln 75

Dirección: Ido Fluk

Con Mala Emde, John Magaro, Michael Chernus, Alexander Scheer

Alemania / Polonia / Bélgica 2025

World premiere

Lurker

Dirección: Alex Russell

Con Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, Zack Fox, Havana Rose Liu, Sunny Suljic

USA / Italia 2025

Premiere Internanciona | Opera prima

Mickey 17

Dirección: Bong Joon Ho |

Con Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo

USA / South Korea / United Kingdom 2024

German Premiere

The Thing With Feathers

Dirección: Dylan Southern

Con Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Boxall, Henry Boxall, Sam Spruell, Vinette Robinson

Reino Unido 2025

European premiere

Berlinale Special Series Gala

The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Dirección: Justin Kurzel

Con Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young, Olivia DeJonge, Simon Baker

Australia 2025

World premiere | Series

Berlinale Special

Ancestral Visions of the Future

Dirección: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

Con Siphiwe Nzima, Sobo Bernard, Zaman Mathejane, Mochesane Edwin Kotsoane, Rehauhetsoe Ernest Kotsoane

Francia / Lesoto / Alemania / Arabia Sudita 2025

World premiere | Documental

Das Deutsche Volk

Dirección: Marcin Wierzchowski

Alemania 2025

World premiere | Documental

Honey Bunch

Dirección: Madeleine Sims-Fewer y Dusty Mancinelli

Con Grace Glowicki, Ben Petrie, Kate Dickie, Jason Isaacs, India Brown

Canadá 2025

World premiere

Je n’avais que le néant – ‘Shoah’ par Claude Lanzmann (All I Had Was Nothingness)

Dirección: Guillaume Ribot

Francia 2025

World premiere

Kein Tier. So Wild. (No Beast. So Fierce.)

Dirección: Burhan Qurbani

Con Kenda Hmeidan, Verena Altenberger, Hiam Abbass, Mona Zarreh Hoshyari Khah, Mehdi Nebbou

Alemania / Polonia / Francia 2025

World premiere

Leibniz – Chronik eines verschollenen Bildes (Leibniz – Chronicle of a Lost Painting)

Dirección: Edgar Reitz y Anatol Schuster

Con Edgar Selge, Aenne Schwarz, Michael Kranz, Lars Eidinger, Barbara Sukowa

Alemania 2025

World premiere

A melhor mãe do mundo (The Best Mother in the World | Die beste Mutter der Welt)

Dirección: Anna Muylaert

Con Shirley Cruz, Seu Jorge, Rihanna Barbosa, BeninAyo

Brasil / Argentina 2025

World premiere

Michtav Le’David (A Letter to David)

Dirección: Tom Shoval

Con David Cunio, Eitan Cunio, Sharon Aloni-Cunio, Silvia Cunio, Luis Cunio

Israel / USA 2025

World premiere | Documental

My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow

Dirección: Julia Loktev

Con Anna Nemzer, Elena Kostyuchenko, Ksenia Mironova, Sonya Groysman, Alesya Marokhovskaya

USA 2024

Premiere Internacional | Documental

Pa-gwa (The Old Woman With the Knife)

Dirección: Min Kyu-dong

Con Hyeyoung Lee, Kim Sung-cheol, Yeon Woo-jin, Kim Moo-yul, Shin Sia

Corea del Sur 2025

World premiere

Shoah