Revelaron la primera imagen de Nicholas Galitzine como He-Man en la película "Masters Of The Universe"

Embed - Nicholas Galitzine on Instagram: "Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine)