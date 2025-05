"The Manticore Tapes", publicarán un disco "perdido" de Motörhead

Embed - Motorhead on Instagram: "It’s Motörhead day and to commemorate 50 years louder, we’re pleased to announce ‘The Manticore Tapes’ will be released on 27th June. This ‘lost’ album from 1976 marks the first-ever studio recordings of the ‘three amigos’ line-up and has never been heard before, until now! Watch the new video for ‘Motörhead’ and preorder with merch bundles now at link in bio! #motorhead50"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorhead (@officialmotorhead)