Mark Sheppard, actor de "Supernatural", reveló que sufrió seis infartos: "Morí cuatro veces"

"Seis ataques cardíacos masivos después, y ser resucitado de la muerte cuatro veces, aparentemente tenía un bloqueo del 100% en mi LAD", agregó.

You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph's - I wouldn't be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!