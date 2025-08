Sarah Jessica Parker se despidió de Carrie Bradshaw tras confirmarse el final del spin-off de "Sex and the City"

"Me siento mejor cada día que pasé contigo. Será para siempre antes de que lo olvide —añadió—. Todo. Gracias a todos. Los quiero muchísimo. Espero que disfruten de estos dos últimos episodios tanto como nosotros. Conejito, conejo".

Embed - SJP on Instagram: "She Crossed Streets Avenues Rubicons, so it seemed. She Broke hearts Heels Habits. She Loved Lost Won Tripped Leaped Fell short and into puddles Aged Got wiser. She has made The hardest Worst and best decisions Traveled near and far For the new The vintage Friends and love. Changed homes, time zones, boyfriends, her mind, her shoes, her hair, but never her love and devotion to New York City. She had Dates Drinks Boyfriends A husband and truly great loves and romances. She hailed cabs She ran in heels And danced with Stanford. She told the truth and she lied. She typed Wondered Wrote Published Grieved Forgave Got stood up Stood strong Stood out. She Devoted herself to hats, books, shoes, friends and the promise of a new day in her beloved city and the people she treasured most. She has worn shame, pride, honor, optimism and literally countless dresses, skirts, tutus. Held onto hands, hopes and the very best of people. Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections. Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all. MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us. I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do. Rabbit rabbit. Xxx, SJ"