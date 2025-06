Arrancó el Mundial de Clubes y los estadios se llenaron: cuántas entradas se vendieron y cuál fue el partido más convocante

Embed - Gianni Infantino - FIFA President on Instagram: "This is exactly what the FIFA Club World Cup was created for: a world-class stage where new stories are told, new heroes emerge, and club football fans feel part of something bigger. FIFA is proud of the unique and multicultural atmosphere and support this new competition has already generated — and thanks every fan who has brought their voice, passion, and presence as the FIFA Club World Cup continues to grow into the undisputed pinnacle of global club football. "

