Murió Paul Mario Day, cantante original de la banda Iron Maiden

Band statement: We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great MORE vocalist Paul Mario Day. Paul was a huge part of the NWOBHM from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the Warhead album. He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donninton with AC/DC Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden Def Leppard and many other legendary artists Mike Freeland remembers him fondly as a 'bloody great vocalist!' It's an honour for us to continue to play his music and we will always think of him every time we hit the opening notes to 'Warhead'. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's family and friends and also the many fans around the world who love his music. Play his music loud and sing along! Thank you Rock in peace Paul