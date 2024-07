Sofía Vergara se convirtió en la primera latina nominada como protagonista al Emmy

"Me siento increíblemente agradecida por todas las personas que formaron parte de esta serie. No podría haberlo logrado sin mi director Andrés Baiz, mis coestelares Alberto Guerra, Eric Newman y todo el equipo creativo", escribió agradeciendo al equipo de producción de Netflix.

Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series. I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar @el_guerra , @ericnewmanofficial and the full creative team, my partner and producer @luisbalaguer1, @tedsarandos, @belabaj, and their team at @Netflix, and all of the amazing cast and crew. I never dreamed that after "Modern Family" I would be able to be a part of something as special as "Griselda." I'm honored to be recognized alongside Jodi, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the television academy for this incredible honor!