Llegan los Premios Bafta 2023: todo lo que tenés que saber
"Argentina, 1985" obtuvo una nominación cómo mejor película de habla no inglesa.
Hoy jueves 19 de enero la Academia Británica ha dado a conocer la lista de todos los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023 con "Argentina, 1985" nominada cómo mejor película de habla no inglesa. Los premios se entregan a lo mejor del cine estarán celebrando su ceremonia número 76° desde el Southbank Centre en Londres, Inglaterra.
En relación a los Bafta y el cine argentino la única película nacional en obtener este prestigioso premio fue Relatos Salvajes en 2016. En 2011 El Secreto de sus ojos estuvo nominada pero no pudo hacerse con el galardón.
Liderando el camino este año está el drama de la Primera Guerra Mundial en idioma alemán de Netflix, All Quiet on the Western Front, con 14 nominaciones, incluidas las nominaciones a Mejor Película, Director y Guión Adaptado. La última tragicomedia de Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin, y Everything Everywhere All at Once de A24, y Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert siguen con 10 nominaciones cada uno.
Otras películas destacadas incluyen Elvis de Baz Luhrmann, que obtuvo nueve nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Fotografía para Mandy Walker. Tár tiene cinco nominaciones, incluida la de Mejor Actriz Protagónica para Cate Blanchett. Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Top Gun: Maverick y The Whale registraron cuatro nominaciones.
Bafta 2023: cuándo y cómo verlos
La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 19 de febrero de 2023 a las 16hs (horario Argentina). Los BAFTA serán transmitidos de manera oficial por el canal BBC iPlayer. Sin embargo, desde Latinoamérica los podremos seguir a través de las cuentas oficiales de @BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter o Facebook ya que aun no hay confirmación de que algún canal se haga con la transmisión.
Bafta 2023: todos los nominados
Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Mejor Director
- Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field - Tár
- Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King
Mejor Actriz
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Mejor Película Británica
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Guión
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guión adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Edición
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Maquillaje
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Mejor cortometraje Animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Estrella en Ascenso
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
