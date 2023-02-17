Llegan los Premios Bafta 2023: todo lo que tenés que saber

Liderando el camino este año está el drama de la Primera Guerra Mundial en idioma alemán de Netflix, All Quiet on the Western Front, con 14 nominaciones, incluidas las nominaciones a Mejor Película, Director y Guión Adaptado. La última tragicomedia de Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin, y Everything Everywhere All at Once de A24, y Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert siguen con 10 nominaciones cada uno.

Otras películas destacadas incluyen Elvis de Baz Luhrmann, que obtuvo nueve nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Fotografía para Mandy Walker. Tár tiene cinco nominaciones, incluida la de Mejor Actriz Protagónica para Cate Blanchett. Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Top Gun: Maverick y The Whale registraron cuatro nominaciones.

Bafta 2023: cuándo y cómo verlos

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 19 de febrero de 2023 a las 16hs (horario Argentina). Los BAFTA serán transmitidos de manera oficial por el canal BBC iPlayer. Sin embargo, desde Latinoamérica los podremos seguir a través de las cuentas oficiales de @BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter o Facebook ya que aun no hay confirmación de que algún canal se haga con la transmisión.

Bafta 2023: todos los nominados

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Mejor Director

Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field - Tár

Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King

Mejor Actriz

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Mejor Película Británica

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Guión

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Edición

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor Maquillaje

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores Efectos Especiales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Cortometraje Británico

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Mejor cortometraje Animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Estrella en Ascenso