Después de 48 años, EEUU publicó los archivos sobre la muerte de Martin Luther King

Embed - Bernice A. King on Instagram: "Statement from me and my brother, Martin Luther King IlI, on the Release of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Files #LinkInBio Excerpt from Statement: “Instead of repeating the injustices of the past, we encourage the public to continue the work that our father began – building equity, justice, and peace for all. Now more than ever, we must honor his sacrifice by committing ourselves to the realization of his dream – a society rooted in compassion, unity, and equality. Let us move forward together, inspired by our father’s enduring vision of the Beloved Community – a world made possible when we choose to center love in all that we do.” #MLK #MLKFiles #BelovedCommunity #BeLove"

