SUMATE A LA COMUNIDAD DE ÁMBITO

Si tenés dudas comunicate

con nosotros a

[email protected]

Llamanos al (54) 11 4556-9147/48 o

al (54) 11 4449-3256 de lunes a

viernes de 10 a 18

Hola, !
  • Mi Cuenta
  • Salir
31 de enero 2024 - 14:18

Ley ómnibus en Diputados: las imágenes más destacadas de una jornada maratónica

No hay horarios precisos y se decidirá sobre la marcha, pero habrá flexibilidad y si llega a extenderse el primer turno más allá de la madrugada, se podría retomar al día siguiente al mediodía y no a las 10 como estaba previsto.

La ley ómnibus se debate en una jornada maratónica

La ley ómnibus se debate en una jornada maratónica

IGNACIO PETUNCHI

La Cámara de Diputados comenzó el debate en el recinto de la ley ómnibus, una iniciativa clave para la agenda reformista del Gobierno del presidente Javier Milei, y se espera una sesión de duración récord.

Mientras se desarrolla la actividad en la Cámara baja que comenzó a la 10 y se estima que el debate podría extenderse por unas 35 horas, te mostramos las imágenes más destacadas de una jornada maratónica.

Informate más
congreso diputados ley omnibus captura 31-01.jpg
ley omnibus diputados congreso facundo manes 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso cristian ritondo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso martin menem 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso nicolas massot 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso germán martínez sergio palazzo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso jose luis espert 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso martin menem 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso maria eugenia vidal 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso miguel angel pichetto 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso german martinez cecilia moreau 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso ramiro marra 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso rodrigo de loredo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso miguel angel pichetto 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso german martinez cecilia moreau 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso maximo kirchner 31-01
Martin Menem Ley Omnibus Diputados.jpg

Organizaciones sociales mantienen una vigilia frente al Congreso en rechazo a la ley ómnibus

ley omnibus diputados congreso protesta marcha reclamo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso protesta marcha reclamo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados 31-01.jpeg
ley omnibus diputados 31-01.jpeg
ley omnibus diputados 31-01.jpeg

Dejá tu comentario

Te puede interesar

Otras noticias