Ley ómnibus en Diputados: las imágenes más destacadas de una jornada maratónica

La Cámara de Diputados comenzó el debate en el recinto de la ley ómnibus, una iniciativa clave para la agenda reformista del Gobierno del presidente Javier Milei, y se espera una sesión de duración récord.
Mientras se desarrolla la actividad en la Cámara baja que comenzó a la 10 y se estima que el debate podría extenderse por unas 35 horas, te mostramos las imágenes más destacadas de una jornada maratónica.
congreso diputados ley omnibus captura 31-01.jpg
ley omnibus diputados congreso facundo manes 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso cristian ritondo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso martin menem 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso nicolas massot 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso germán martínez sergio palazzo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso jose luis espert 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso martin menem 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso maria eugenia vidal 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso miguel angel pichetto 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso german martinez cecilia moreau 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso ramiro marra 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso rodrigo de loredo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso miguel angel pichetto 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso german martinez cecilia moreau 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso maximo kirchner 31-01
Martin Menem Ley Omnibus Diputados.jpg
Foto: Agencia Télam.
Organizaciones sociales mantienen una vigilia frente al Congreso en rechazo a la ley ómnibus
ley omnibus diputados congreso protesta marcha reclamo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso protesta marcha reclamo 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados congreso 31-01
ley omnibus diputados 31-01.jpeg
ley omnibus diputados 31-01.jpeg
ley omnibus diputados 31-01.jpeg
