Tras conocerse la lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro y los Critics Choice Awards, la temporada de premios sigue con las nominaciones a los Oscar que finalmente se conocen el día de hoy.
Premios Oscar 2024: conocé todos los nominados
“Barbie”, “The Holdovers”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Maestro”, “Oppenheimer”, “Past Lives” y “ Poor Things” son algunas de las películas que aspiran a quedarse con el mayor numero de nominaciones este año.
“Barbie”, “The Holdovers”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Maestro”, “Oppenheimer”, “Past Lives” y “ Poor Things” son algunas de las películas que aspiran a quedarse con el mayor numero de premios de la Academia este año.
Jimmy Kimmel volverá a ser el anfitrión de los Oscar 2024, siendo la cuarta vez que presenta la ceremonia. La 96ª edición de los Oscar se llevará a cabo en el Dolby Theatre el 10 de marzo y podrá verse por TNT y HBO Max en nuestra región.
Todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Actor en un papel principal
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Actriz en un papel principal
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Director
- Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest
Actor en un papel secundario
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Actriz en un papel secundario
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Largometraje animado
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Largometraje Documental
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill A Tiger
- 20 Days In Mariupol
Película Internacional
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- La sociedad de la nieve
- The Teacher's Lounge
- The Zone Of Interest
Escritura (Guión Adaptado)
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Escritura (Guión original)
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Cinematografía
- El Conde
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Edición de película
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Música (partitura original)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Música (canción original)
- 'The Fire Inside' – Flamin' Hot
- 'I'm Just Ken' – Barbie
- 'It Never Went Away' – American Symphony
- 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- 'What Was I Made For' – Barbie
Diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Maquillaje y Peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La sociedad de la nieve
Cortometraje de acción en vivo
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight Of Fortune
- Red, White And Blue.
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Cortometraje Documental
- The ABCs Of Book Banning
- The Barber Of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai And Wai Po
Cortometraje de Animación
- Letter To A Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko
Sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
