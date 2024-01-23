Edición Impresa

Martes 23 de enero de 2024
23 de enero 2024

Premios Oscar 2024: conocé todos los nominados

“Barbie”, “The Holdovers”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Maestro”, “Oppenheimer”, “Past Lives” y “ Poor Things” son algunas de las películas que aspiran a quedarse con el mayor numero de nominaciones este año.

Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things y The Holdovers son algunas de las candidatas.&nbsp;

Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things y The Holdovers son algunas de las candidatas. 

Tras conocerse la lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro y los Critics Choice Awards, la temporada de premios sigue con las nominaciones a los Oscar que finalmente se conocen el día de hoy.

“Barbie”, “The Holdovers”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Maestro”, “Oppenheimer”, “Past Lives” y “ Poor Things” son algunas de las películas que aspiran a quedarse con el mayor numero de premios de la Academia este año.

Informate más

Jimmy Kimmel volverá a ser el anfitrión de los Oscar 2024, siendo la cuarta vez que presenta la ceremonia. La 96ª edición de los Oscar se llevará a cabo en el Dolby Theatre el 10 de marzo y podrá verse por TNT y HBO Max en nuestra región.

Todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar

Mejor película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Actor en un papel principal

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Actriz en un papel principal

  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

Director

  • Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest

Actor en un papel secundario

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Actriz en un papel secundario

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Largometraje animado

  • The Boy And The Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Largometraje Documental

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill A Tiger
  • 20 Days In Mariupol

Película Internacional

  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • La sociedad de la nieve
  • The Teacher's Lounge
  • The Zone Of Interest

Escritura (Guión Adaptado)

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Escritura (Guión original)

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Cinematografía

  • El Conde
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Edición de película

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Música (partitura original)

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Música (canción original)

  • 'The Fire Inside' – Flamin' Hot
  • 'I'm Just Ken' – Barbie
  • 'It Never Went Away' – American Symphony
  • 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' – Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • 'What Was I Made For' – Barbie

Diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • La sociedad de la nieve

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight Of Fortune
  • Red, White And Blue.
  • The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Cortometraje Documental

  • The ABCs Of Book Banning
  • The Barber Of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nai Nai And Wai Po

Cortometraje de Animación

  • Letter To A Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko

Sonido

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

