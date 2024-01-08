Esta noche se entregan los primeros premios de la Temporada 2024 en los Globos de Oro, entregados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, conformada por 93 miembros.
8 de enero 2024 - 00:23
Globos de Oro: todos los ganadores de la noche
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood premió esta noche a las series y películas destacadas de 2023
-
La alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro: los mejores looks
-
Llegan los Globos de oro: dónde ver la entrega de premios en vivo
En la ceremonia en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles se destacaron a los mejores actores, directos, guionistas, banda sonora de la industria global.
Seguí los ganadores en vivo.
Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Películas
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Celine Song - Past Lives
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer (Ganador)
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron (Ganador)
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Mejor Película Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer (Ganadora)
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things (Ganador)
Mejor Película en idioma no inglés
- Anatomy of a Fall (Ganador)
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
- Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
- The Boy and the Heron - Joe Hisaishi
- Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
- The Zone of Interest - Mica Levi
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Mejor Canción Original
- Addicted to Romance - Bruce Springsteen
- Dance the Night - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- I’m Just Ken - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Peaches - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- Road to Freedom - Lenny Kravitz
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (Ganadores)
Mejor Actriz Drama
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon (Ganadora)
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor Actriz - Musical o Comedia
- Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
- Emma Stone - Poor Things (Ganadora)
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple (2023)
- Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Natalie Portman - May December
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers (Ganadora)
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple (2023)
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Mejor Actor Drama
- Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer (Ganador)
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
- Matt Damon - Air
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers (Ganador)
- Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
- Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer (Ganador)
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Mejor Guion
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Ganadora)
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Past Lives - Celine Song
- Poor Things - Tony Mcnamara
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Barbie (Ganadora)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Series
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Abby Elliott - The Bear
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Ganadora)
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building
Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Ganadora)
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
- Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
- Emma Stone - The Curse
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession (Ganadora)
Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry
- Ali Wong - Beef (Ganadora)
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones And The Six
Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones And The Six
- Steven Yeun - Beef (Ganador)
- Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
Mejor Actor de Reparto (Serie)
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach - The Bear
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (Ganador)
Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy White - The Bear (Ganador)
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
Mejor Actor en una serie de drama
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Dominic West - The Crown
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession (Ganador)
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact - Amy Schumer
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage - Chris Rock
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - Ricky Gervais (Ganador)
- Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I - Trevor Noah
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer - Wanda Sykes
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef (Ganadora)
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear (Ganadora)
Mejor Serie Drama
- 1923
- Succession (Ganadora)
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Temas
- Globos de Oro
- Hollywood
Dejá tu comentario