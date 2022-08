Michelle Bachelet deja la ONU con un encendido pedido de fin de la guerra en Ucrania

@MBachelet recalls how deeply the world has changed in 4 years:

Profound impact of COVID-19

Climate change

Reverberating shocks of food-fuel-finance crisis following #UkraineWar

Polarization within & among States

Protests to #FightRacism



https://t.co/G8iIuaz7s2 pic.twitter.com/l9qOse5lOU