Quebró una icónica marca de ropa deportiva de EEUU y debió cerrar varios locales

Embed - Soleply on Instagram: "Big News! This weekend, Soleply Cherry Hill is bringing in @thahustle_clothing, a local designer you don’t want to miss! Come check out their latest pieces and support local fashion. While you’re here, don’t forget—Soleply is your go-to spot for buying, selling, and trading sneakers. Whether you’re hunting for heat or looking to cash out, we’ve got you covered. Pull up and see what’s in store! #Soleply #ThaHustleClothing #CherryHill #BuySellTrade #SneakerCommunity"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soleply (@soleply)