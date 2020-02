Eligieron a Rebecchi como la segunda mejor jugadora de hockey del mundo

Congratulations to 2019 FIH Player of the Year (Women) - @Evadegoede

Vote results

Eva de Goede (NED)- 33.5 % of combined votes

Carla Rebecchi (ARG)- 28.8% of cmbined votes

Janne Müller-Wieland (GER)- 11.7% of combined votes



Breakdown: https://t.co/40c9XltJLI#HockeyStarsAwards pic.twitter.com/jtXDP8nhFO