26 de febrero 2026 - 11:00

¿Coto, Jumbo o Carrefour?: cuál es el supermercado con la mejor oferta en el boom de los Smart TV

Conocé los valores de las distintas cadenas en este lanzamiento de promociones en electrodomesticos.

Un boom de ofertas de televisores en todas las gamas de resoluciones con porcentajes de descuentos que ayudan al bolsillo.

Tres supermercados organizaron sus rebajas alrededor de los Smart TVs con ofertas que llegan hasta el 29% y planes de pago en hasta 12 cuotas sin interés, con foco en modelos 4K, QLED y OLED, tanto en tiendas físicas como online.

Diferentes estructuras de descuentos y beneficios permiten realizar un analisis comparativo de precios de mercado entre las distintas ofertas. Conocé las variables de acuerdo a la cadena y evaluá que opción se adapta mejor a tu consumo.

Todos los descuentos en Smart TV

Los planes en cuotas sin interés varian segun el producto y el medio de pago habilitado por cada cadena, en cada caso se organizan así:

Carrefour

  • Smart TV 43″ TCL QLED Google TV 43S5K – 8% off – $429.000 (precio regular: $467.000) – 3 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV 43″ BGH Android B4325FS5 – 28% off – $429.000 (precio regular: $598.000) – 6 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV LED 4K 55″ Philips 55PUD7309/77 – 19% off – $799.000 (precio regular: $998.000) – 9 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV 55″ Samsung QLED 4K Tizen QN55Q7FAAGCZB – 21% off – $899.000 (precio regular: $1.139.000) – 6 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV LED FHD 43″ Philips 43PFD6910/77 – 29% off – $429.000 (precio regular: $609.000) – 6 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV 43″ Noblex Roku DB43X-3100 – 29% off – $419.000 (precio regular: $598.000) – 3 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV 50″ BGH QLED 4K UHD Google TV B5026US7G – 12% off – $699.000 (precio regular: $799.000) – 6 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV 65″ Philips 4K LED Ambilight 65PUD8100/77 – 7% off – $1.199.000 (precio regular: $1.299.000) – 12 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV 60″ BGH QLED Google TV B6026US7G – 16% off – $999.000 (precio regular: $1.199.000) – 12 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV 75″ Philips LED 4K Google TV 75PUD8100/77 – 4% off – $1.999.000 (precio regular: $2.099.000) – 12 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • TV 24″ Noblex HD 24X4000 – 27% off – $199.000 (precio regular: $276.000) – 6 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

  • Smart TV OLED Ultra HD 65″ BGH Google TV B6524US6G – 14% off – $3.299.999 (precio regular: $3.875.000) – solo envío.

  • Smart TV 65″ Samsung QLED 4K Tizen QN65Q7FAAGCZB – 9% off – $1.499.000 (precio regular: $1.649.000) – 6 cuotas sin interés con Mi Carrefour Crédito.

Jumbo

  • Smart TV 55″ Samsung Crystal UHD DU7000 (UN55DU7000GCZB) – 10% off – $899.999 (precio regular: $999.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 50″ Samsung Crystal UHD U8000F (UN50U8000FGCZB) – 24% off – $679.999 (precio regular: $899.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV LED 58″ Noblex DB58X7500 – 10% off – $764.999 (precio regular: $849.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 85″ Samsung QLED Q7F AI Vision (QN85Q7FAAGCZB) – 10% off – $3.599.999 (precio regular: $3.999.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 32″ Samsung HD H5000F (UN32H5000FGCZB) – 20% off – $329.999 (precio regular: $409.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 75″ Noblex UHD 4K X8 Series DV75 – 10% off – $1.619.999 (precio regular: $1.799.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 32″ RCA Android LED C32AND – 16% off – $259.999 (precio regular: $309.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 43″ Samsung FHD F6000F (UN43F6000FGCZB) – 22% off – $469.999 (precio regular: $599.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 65″ Philips Ambilight 4K – 10% off – $1.169.999 (precio regular: $1.299.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 65″ RCA Android LED UHD C65AND – 10% off – $1.007.999 (precio regular: $1.119.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 55″ TCL QLED C655A UHD Google TV – 10% off – $809.999 (precio regular: $899.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 50″ Philco 4K 91PLD50US25GS – 15% off – $611.999 (precio regular: $719.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 32″ Noblex Roku HD DB32X3000 – 10% off – $296.999 (precio regular: $329.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 65″ Samsung OLED S90D – 10% off – $4.049.999 (precio regular: $4.499.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV 55″ Noblex 4K DB55X3500 – 10% off – $733.499 (precio regular: $814.999) – hasta 12 cuotas sin interés.

marcas. Cencosud tiene fuerte presencia en el mercado argentino, con las cadenas Jumbo, Vea y Disco; además de Easy y Blaisten.
Coto

  • Smart TV LED TOP HOUSE 55″ 4K Google TV Th5523us6g – 15% off – $671.499,15 (precio regular: $789.999) – 6 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV LED TOP HOUSE 50″ 4K Google TV Th5024us6g – 20% off con Comunidad Coto – $479.999,20 (precio regular: $599.999) – 9 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV OLED PHILIPS 65″ 4K Ambilight Android TV 65oled707/77 – 15% off con Comunidad Coto – $2.847.499,15 (precio regular: $3.349.999) – 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV NanoCell LG 65″ 4K 65nano80tsa – 15% off – $1.572.499,15 (precio regular: $1.849.999) – 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV LED SHARP 55″ 4K Google TV 4T-C55FL6L – 20% off con Comunidad Coto – $703.999,20 (precio regular: $879.999) – 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV NanoCell LG 75″ 4K 75nano80tsa – 20% off con Comunidad Coto – $2.183.999,20 (precio regular: $2.729.999) – 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV QLED TCL 65″ 4K Google TV 65C655 – 20% off con Comunidad Coto – $1.111.999,20 (precio regular: $1.389.999) – 12 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV LED BGH 50″ 4K Google TV B5024us6g – 20% off con Comunidad Coto – $527.999,20 (precio regular: $659.999) – 6 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV LED TOP HOUSE 43″ FHD Android TV Th4325fs5a – 20% off con Comunidad Coto – $351.999,20 (precio regular: $439.999) – 6 cuotas sin interés.

  • Smart TV QLED TCL 75″ 4K Google TV 75P8K – 20% off con Comunidad Coto – $1.599.999,20 (precio regular: $1.999.999) – 12 cuotas sin interés.

