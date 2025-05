El reinicio de "Buffy, la cazavampiros" encuentra a su protagonista en una serie de "Star Wars"

Embed - Sarah Michelle on Instagram: "I want to introduce you to @ryankarmstrong From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence , and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. Welcome to #NewSunnydale #btvs"

