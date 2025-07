La última apología del mal: ser metalero, el legado de Ozzy Osbourne

Embed - Ozzy Osbourne on Instagram: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis"

