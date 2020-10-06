BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry y Lady Gaga, entre los nominados a los MTV EMA 2020
La gala de premiación se emitirá para todo el mundo el domingo 8 de noviembre. Ya se pueden votar a los artistas favoritos a través de la página web o las redes sociales.
Los MTV EMA 2020 se emitirán a nivel mundial el domingo 8 de noviembre. Si bien los detalles sobre las actuaciones y los presentadores se anunciarán pronto, ya se habilitó la votación para elegir a los artistas del año.
Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones en 7 categorías, mientras que Justin Bieber y el grupo surcoreano BTS la siguen de cerca con 5 cada uno. Además, hubo incorporaciones a la lista de categorías, la cual incluirá tres nuevos premios: "Mejor artista latino", "Video con mensaje positivo" y "Mejor directo online".
Los galardones irán a parar a los artistas más votados por sus fanáticos, los cuales ya pueden elegir a sus favoritos en la página web y a través de Instagram, Twitter o Facebook.
La lista completa de los nominados:
MEJOR ARTISTA ESPAÑOL
- La La Love You
- Leiva
- Don Patricio
- Aitana
- Carolina Durante
MEJOR VIDEO
- Billie Eilish – Everything I wanted
- Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
- DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
- Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift – The Man
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
MEJOR ARTISTA
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Miley Cyrus
- The Weeknd
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- BTS – Dynamite
- DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
- Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
- Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
- Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
- Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready
MEJOR ARTISTA POP
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Little Mix
MEJOR GRUPO
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
- BENEE
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- YUNGBLUD
MEJORES FANS
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Liam Gallagher
- Pearl Jam
- Tame Impala
- The Killers
MEJOR ARTISTA HIP-HOP
- Cardi B
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Eminem
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
- Blackbear
- FKA twigs
- Hayley Williams
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The 1975
- Twenty one pilots
VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
- Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
- David Guetta & Sia – Let's love
- Demi Lovato - I Love Me
- H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe
- Jorja Smith – By Any Means
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
MEJOR PUSH
- AJ Mitchell
- Ashnikko
- BENEE
- Brockhampton
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Georgia
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Tecca
- Tate McRae
- Wallows
- YUNGBLUD
MEJOR DIRECTO ONLINE
- BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
- J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
- Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
- Little Mix – UNCancelled
- Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
- Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
