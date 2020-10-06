ámbito.com
BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry y Lady Gaga, entre los nominados a los MTV EMA 2020

Espectáculos

La gala de premiación se emitirá para todo el mundo el domingo 8 de noviembre. Ya se pueden votar a los artistas favoritos a través de la página web o las redes sociales.

Los MTV EMA 2020 se emitirán a nivel mundial el domingo 8 de noviembre. Si bien los detalles sobre las actuaciones y los presentadores se anunciarán pronto, ya se habilitó la votación para elegir a los artistas del año.

Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones en 7 categorías, mientras que Justin Bieber y el grupo surcoreano BTS la siguen de cerca con 5 cada uno. Además, hubo incorporaciones a la lista de categorías, la cual incluirá tres nuevos premios: "Mejor artista latino", "Video con mensaje positivo" y "Mejor directo online".

Los galardones irán a parar a los artistas más votados por sus fanáticos, los cuales ya pueden elegir a sus favoritos en la página web y a través de Instagram, Twitter o Facebook.

La lista completa de los nominados:

MEJOR ARTISTA ESPAÑOL

  • La La Love You
  • Leiva
  • Don Patricio
  • Aitana
  • Carolina Durante

MEJOR VIDEO

  • Billie Eilish – Everything I wanted
  • Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
  • DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
  • Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Taylor Swift – The Man
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

MEJOR ARTISTA

  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Miley Cyrus
  • The Weeknd

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • BTS – Dynamite
  • DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
  • Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Roddy Ricch – The Box
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

  • BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
  • Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
  • DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
  • Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
  • Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Katy Perry
  • Lady Gaga
  • Little Mix

MEJOR GRUPO

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Chloe x Halle
  • CNCO
  • Little Mix

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

  • BENEE
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Roddy Ricch
  • YUNGBLUD

MEJORES FANS

  • Ariana Grande
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Karol G
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK

  • Coldplay
  • Green Day
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Pearl Jam
  • Tame Impala
  • The Killers

MEJOR ARTISTA HIP-HOP

  • Cardi B
  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Travis Scott

MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Kygo
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

  • Blackbear
  • FKA twigs
  • Hayley Williams
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • The 1975
  • Twenty one pilots

VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO

  • Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
  • David Guetta & Sia – Let's love
  • Demi Lovato - I Love Me
  • H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe
  • Jorja Smith – By Any Means
  • Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

MEJOR PUSH

  • AJ Mitchell
  • Ashnikko
  • BENEE
  • Brockhampton
  • Conan Gray
  • Doja Cat
  • Georgia
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Tecca
  • Tate McRae
  • Wallows
  • YUNGBLUD

MEJOR DIRECTO ONLINE

  • BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
  • J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
  • Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
  • Little Mix – UNCancelled
  • Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
  • Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

