Tributo a Taylor Hawkins: todo lo que dejó el segundo concierto
Anoche tuvo lugar en Los Ángeles el concierto de los Foo Fighters junto a reconocidos artistas que celebraron al difunto baterista.
Ayer 27 de septiembre, Foo Fighters y una gran cantidad de amigos y colaboradores celebraron al difunto baterista Taylor Hawkins en Los Ángeles con el segundo de dos conciertos especiales de tributo.
Después de celebrar la memoria y la música de Hawkins con un concierto especial de seis horas en Londres a principios de este mes (3 de septiembre), The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert se apoderó del Kia Forum de Los Ángeles el martes por la noche, con una gran cantidad de invitados especiales.
El concierto tributo de anoche comenzó con una interpretación acústica de 'Hallelujah' de la hija de Dave Grohl, Violet, con Alain Johannes. A eso le siguió una breve presentación de los Foos junto a Travis Barker y Joan Jett.
Más adelante en el espectáculo, Miley Cyrus se asoció con Foo Fighters y Def Leppard para una versión expansiva del éxito de 1983 de Leppard, 'Photograph', mientras que Justin Hawkins subió al escenario con el proyecto paralelo del difunto baterista de Foo Fighters, The Coattail Riders , para interpretar cuatro -conjunto de canciones.
Por otra parte, Pink unió fuerzas con Foo Fighters y Queen para interpretar una versión conmovedora de 'Somebody To Love'. Nancy Wilson de Heart interpretó 'Barracuda' antes de unirse a Foo Fighters para cantar 'The Pretender' durante su set principal al final del programa.
Todas las canciones del concierto tributo a Taylor Hawkins en Los Ángeles
- Joan Jett y Foo Fighters con Travis Barker – ‘Cherry Bomb’ (The Runaways cover)
- Joan Jett y Foo Fighters con Travis Barker – ‘Bad Reputation’
- Chevy Metal – ‘Riff Raff’ (AC/DC cover)
- Chevy Metal con Jon Davison – ‘Owner Of A Lonely Heart’ (Yes cover)
- Chevy Metal con Kesha – ‘Heroes’ (David Bowie cover)
- Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y The Coattail Riders – ‘Range Rover Bitch’ (Taylor Hawkins cover)
- Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y The Coattail Riders – ‘It’s Over’ (Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders cover)
- Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y The Coattail Riders with Mark King – ‘Something About You’ (Level 42 cover)
- Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y The Coattail Riders with Rufus Taylor – ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ (The Darkness cover)
- James Gang – ‘Walk Away’
- James Gang – ‘The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind’
- James Gang con Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt y Dave Grohl – ‘Right Down The Line’ (Gerry Rafferty cover)
- Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (Elton John cover)
- Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Dead End Friends’
- Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)
- Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y Dave Grohl – ‘Panama’ (Van Halen cover)
- Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y Dave Grohl – ‘Hot For Teacher’ (Van Halen cover)
- Def Leppard, Foo Fighters y Patrick Wilson – ‘Rock Of Ages’
- Def Leppard, Foo Fighters y Patrick Wilson with Miley Cyrus – ‘Photograph’
- Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters con Derek Day – ‘Live Wire’
- Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters con Derek Day – ‘Home Sweet Home’
- Josh Homme, Foo Fighters y Elliot Easton – ‘Shake It Up’ (The Cars cover)
- Josh Homme, Foo Fighters y Elliot Easton – ‘Just What I Needed’ (The Cars cover)
- P!nk, Foo Fighters y Nancy Wilson con Jon Theodore – ‘Barracuda’ (Heart cover)
- Stewart Copeland y Foo Fighters – ‘Next To You’ (The Police cover)
- Stewart Copeland y Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore – ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ (The Police cover)
- Alanis Morissette y Foo Fighters con Chad Smith – ‘You Oughta Know’
- Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich y Foo Fighters – ‘Supernaut’ (Black Sabbath cover)
- Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich y Foo Fighters – ‘Paranoid’ (Black Sabbath cover)
- Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson con Dave Grohl – ‘2112 Part I: Overture’ (Rush cover)
- Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson with Chad Smith – ‘Working Man’ (Rush cover)
- Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson with Danny Carey – ‘YYZ’ (Rush cover)
- Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl y Pat Smear – ‘The Day I Tried To Live’ (Soundgarden cover)
- Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl y Pat Smear – ‘Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden cover)
- Queen y Foo Fighters con Justin Hawkins – ‘We Will Rock You’
- Queen y Foo Fighters – ‘I’m In Love With My Car’
- Queen y Foo Fighters con Justin Hawkins – ‘Under Pressure’
- Queen y Foo Fighters con P!nk – ‘Somebody To Love’
- Foo Fighters con Josh Freese – ‘All My Life’
- Foo Fighters con Jon Theodore y P!nk – ‘The Pretender’
- Foo Fighters con Travis Barker – ‘Walk’
- Foo Fighters con Matt Cameron – ‘Low’
- Foo Fighters con Brad Wilk – ‘This Is A Call’
- Foo Fighters con Patrick Wilson – ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’
- Foo Fighters con Dave Chappelle y Patrick Wilson – ‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover)
- Foo Fighters con Omar Hakim – ‘Run’
- Foo Fighters con Rufus Taylor – ‘Best Of You’
- Foo Fighters con Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’
- Foo Fighters con Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘I’ll Stick Around’
- Foo Fighters con Chad Smith – ‘Everlong’
Temas
Te puede interesar
Lo que se lee ahora
Las Más Leídas
Dejá tu comentario