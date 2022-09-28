Tributo a Taylor Hawkins: todo lo que dejó el segundo concierto

El concierto tributo de anoche comenzó con una interpretación acústica de 'Hallelujah' de la hija de Dave Grohl, Violet, con Alain Johannes. A eso le siguió una breve presentación de los Foos junto a Travis Barker y Joan Jett.

Más adelante en el espectáculo, Miley Cyrus se asoció con Foo Fighters y Def Leppard para una versión expansiva del éxito de 1983 de Leppard, 'Photograph', mientras que Justin Hawkins subió al escenario con el proyecto paralelo del difunto baterista de Foo Fighters, The Coattail Riders , para interpretar cuatro -conjunto de canciones.

Por otra parte, Pink unió fuerzas con Foo Fighters y Queen para interpretar una versión conmovedora de 'Somebody To Love'. Nancy Wilson de Heart interpretó 'Barracuda' antes de unirse a Foo Fighters para cantar 'The Pretender' durante su set principal al final del programa.

image.png

Todas las canciones del concierto tributo a Taylor Hawkins en Los Ángeles