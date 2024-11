Elecciones en Estados Unidos 2024: Kamala Harris instó a los ciudadanos a ir a votar

Embed - Big Tigger Morning Show on Instagram: "Today is #ElectionDay and Presidential Candidate, Vice President #KamalaHarris joins the Big Tigger Morning Show! How did she feel about the songs made by #Plies and #WilliAm? Why is this election so important? What’s on her agenda for black men and for women’s rights? Tap in now to hear!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Tigger Morning Show (@bigtiggermorningshow)