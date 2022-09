Londres: la fila para despedir a Isabel II ya alcanza los 7 kilómetros

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 1:01PM, 15 Sept



Queue end currently near Tower Bridge



Forecast is cloudy



What3words: snail.ropes.damage



Tracker: https://t.co/6BYxq65Cjp

Plan ahead: https://t.co/0Hjbs5ZHNO

Journey planner: https://t.co/XnDRCfkM45 pic.twitter.com/1Oo23WqGUk