LeBron James será el primer deportista como Ken en la línea de muñecos de Barbie

Embed - Barbie on Instagram: "LeBron James is the first-ever Barbie Kenbassador, recognizing his positive impact on culture, style, and community. LeBron emerged from humble inner-city beginnings to become a basketball legend and activist, vowing to give back to the community that raised him. He fulfilled his promise in 2004 by founding the LeBron James Family Foundation, empowering the kids of Akron, Ohio with the resources to succeed in the game of life. From housing, healthcare, job training, and more. LeBron and his foundation have rolled up their sleeves to create real generational change, exemplifying what it means to be a true MVP. Available April 14 in select Target stores, and online with other retailers and at @MattelCreations. #Barbie"

