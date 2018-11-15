Murió Katherine MacGregor, la villana de "La familia Ingalls"

La actriz Katherine MacGregor, conocida por su papel de Harriet Oleson en la serie de televisión "La familia Ingalls" falleció a los 93 años.
MacGregor falleció el martes en Los Ángeles, indicó su representante, Tony Sears, citado por la prensa estadounidense. En la popular serie de los años 1970 MacGregor interpretaba a la malvada Oleson que junto a su hija Nellie eran los antagonistas de la familia Ingalls, la protagonista de la historia.
Nacida en California, MacGregor comenzó su carrera como bailarina en Nueva York. Como actriz interpretó varios papeles secundarios en televisión antes de obtener el papel que definió su carrera.
I just got word that Katherine MacGregor passed away yesterday. This woman taught me so much... about acting... vintage jewelry... life. She was outspoken and hilariously funny. A truly gifted actress as she was able to play a despicable character but with so much heart. Her Harriet Oleson was the woman our fans loved to hate. A perfect antagonist. The thing people outside of our prairie family didnt know, was how loving and nurturing she was with the younger cast. I really loved her and I find great comfort knowing that she is at peace and, per her beliefs, her soul has moved on to its next incarnation. Farewell Scottie. I hope with all my heart we meet again next time.
La serie estaba basada en varios libros de Laura Ingalls Wilder donde contaba su infancia a finales del siglo XIX. "Fue una actriz de gran talento y supo interpretar a un personaje despreciable pero con mucho corazón", escribió en Instagram Melissa Gilbert, la actriz que interpretaba a Laura Ingalls en la serie.
