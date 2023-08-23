El duelo entre Manchester United y Nottingham Forest correspondiente a la fecha 3 se disputará en el estadio Old Trafford desde las 11:00 (hora Argentina), el sábado 26 de agosto.
Inglaterra - Premier League: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Fecha 3
Toda la previa del duelo entre Manchester United y Nottingham Forest. El partido se jugará en el estadio Old Trafford el sábado 26 de agosto a las 11:00 (hora Argentina). Será arbitrado por Stuart Attwell.
-
Botafogo y Defensa y Justicia se encuentran en la llave 1
-
Fortaleza se enfrentará a América-MG por la llave 4
Después de haber ganado su último partido del torneo, el equipo visitante buscará mantener su moral en alta. En tanto que el anfitrión de la jornada llega desmotivado tras haber caído derrotado en la fecha anterior.
Manchester United buscará la victoria luego de caer 0 a 2 frente a Tottenham.
Nottingham Forest venció en casa a Sheffield United por 2 a 1.
Con 2 triunfos, el equipo local lidera el historial de los últimos 2 duelos en el torneo frente al equipo visitante. El último juego entre ambos en este torneo fue el 16 de abril, en el torneo Inglaterra - Premier League 2022-2023, y terminó con un marcador 0-2 a favor de Manchester United.
El dueño casa se encuentra en el décimo segundo puesto y tiene 3 puntos (1 PG - 1 PP), mientras que la visita sumó 3 unidades y está en el décimo lugar en el torneo (1 PG - 1 PP).
El juez seleccionado para supervisar el partido es Stuart Attwell.
|N°
|Equipo
|Pts.
|Pj
|Pg
|Pe
|Pp
|Df
|1
|Brighton and Hove
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Manchester City
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Arsenal
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|Manchester United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
Horario Manchester United y Nottingham Forest, según país
- Argentina: 11:00 horas
- Colombia y Perú: 09:00 horas
- El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 08:00 horas
- Venezuela y Chile (Santiago): 10:00 horas
© 2023 DataFactory
- Temas
- Fútbol
Dejá tu comentario