Murió Brian James, guitarrista y miembro fundador de The Damned

Añadió: "Y mirando atrás tengo que decir que Brian era un auténtico caballero... a pesar de tener que soportar ocasionalmente un comportamiento bastante atroz por parte de un servidor, nunca perdió la paciencia conmigo, y siempre que nos encontrábamos durante las décadas siguientes tomábamos una copa y nos reíamos muchísimo".

Embed - Captain Sensible on Instagram: "The riffmeister, Brian has gone - that final act that happens to us all, for most is a sad and miserable affair but while it's truly awful our mate has been taken I prefer to celebrate the life.. and WHAT A LIFE Brian James had! When my Fairfield Halls cleaning chum and wannabe muso Chris Millar came back from an audition with freshly shorn hair I thought - what kinda band has he just joined that thinks such a radical departure from the mid 70s hippie look might be a good idea? T'was Brian James who was recruiting.. he wanted attitude as well as musical ability and Chris said he was looking for a bassist next. I'd not have jumped from guitar for anyone.. but BJ had a blistering technique and a collection of adrenaline fuelled songs ready to go so I had the obligatory haircut and signed up for the Damned bassist job. The next couple of years were a pretty wild ride but Brian's vision of a music revolution had been absolutely spot on.. and boy do I feel lucky that he chose me 'cos I had no plan 'b' if the music game failed. And looking back I have to say what an absolute gent Brian was.. despite having to occasionally endure some pretty appalling behaviour by yours truly he never once lost it with me - and whenever we met over the following decades we would have a drink and a bloody good laugh. Did I mention Brian liked a drink? Blimey, the bloke even moved to France's Bordeaux region to be closer to the wine he so loved. When BJ, Rat, DV and myself got back together for the Damned originals shows it was magical in all sorts of ways.. that we were chums again of course but also the way we managed to recreate our '76 garage punk sound right from the first chord in rehearsals. We were all up for doing it again too.. but that'll never happen now, sadly. Tomorrow (Friday) The Damned play in Sao Paulo, Brazil and will dedicate the set (and a few of his songs) to Brian James - without whom the Damned would never ever have happened. Cheers BJ! #brianjames #ratscabies #captainsensible #davevanian #newrose #1976 #damneddamneddamned"