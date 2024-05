Una fortuna: subastaron el "primer contrato" de Lionel Messi con Barcelona

Embed - Bonhams Popular Culture on Instagram: "The Napkin That Changed Lionel Messi’s Life and the History of Football. SOLD TODAY FOR £762,400 / $965,857!!!!! One of the most pivotal documents in the history of football is this famous and unique napkin on which the first promise of a contract was written to secure the 13-year-old Lionel Messi for FC Barcelona. It changed the fortunes of both the club and Messi himself who went on to become one of the greatest players of all time…. And today we added to this history . Congratulations to the global team at Bonhams who worked on this amazing consignment! #bonhams #bonhamsauction #lionelmessi #football #footballmemorabilia #sportingmemorabilia #barcelonafc #auction #footballhistory"

