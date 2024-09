Brian May reveló que sufrió un derrame cerebral y que perdió temporalmente la movilidad de un brazo

Embed - Sir Brian May on Instagram: "Well, I WILL leave it there for now. There are plenty of bombshells in the documentary and plenty of great new insights which, when the dust settles, will give farmers new ammunition in their personal fight against bovine TB. Every criticism that's been levelled at us is answerable. And to shorten the film from 4 hours to an hour, a lot had to be left out or simplified. For anyone who's interested to know more or discuss constructively, we WILL be founding "Save Me TB Management" - hopefully running informal workshops to make interested farmers aware of their available options to break out of the interminable misery that current TB policies have brought. Anybody who's happy with the present situation, of course, won't need to join us !!! Best wishes to all. - Bri #tbfree"

