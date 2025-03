El dúo argentino Anunnakis se suma a Deep Dish y Paul Oakenfold para el remix de "Say Hello"

Embed - ANUNNAKIS on Instagram: "Very happy release day ! “ Say Hello “ - Deep Dish’s iconic Grammy-nominated , is one of our favorite songs in electronic music history. Collaborating with Paul Oakenfold on this remix has been a dream come true. Our remix is a combination of progressive melodies, techno beats and the unmistakable soul of each artist and trying to preserve the essence of the original mix. Thanks @armadamusic to opening the doors of the label to Us Thanks @deepdish to trusting us one of your hymns Thank you @pauloakenfold to being so generous We hope you enjoy It Is OUT NOW on all platforms #remix #new #asot #progressivehouse #melodic #song #techno #djs #music #pauloakenfold #anunnakisdjs #deepdish #armadamusic #festival #main"

