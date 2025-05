John Fogerty anunció el lanzamiento de un disco con reversiones de Creedence Clearwater Revival

Embed - John Fogerty on Instagram: "Introducing Legacy — an album full of heart. John went back into the studio to re-record some of his favorite songs from the Creedence days… but this time, on his own terms. After finally winning back the rights to his music, he wanted to celebrate by giving fans something special — new versions of the songs you’ve always loved. This is his way of honoring the past and starting a brand new chapter, just in time for his 80th birthday. You’re listening to “Up Around The Bend,” recorded with his sons Shane and Tyler — a real family moment. Also out now: “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” and “Porterville.” Pre-order ‘Legacy’ out August 22nd and listen to the new songs at the link in bio."

