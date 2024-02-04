La lista completa de nominaciones para la 67ª edición anual de los Premios Grammy ya está disponible, con SZA como la principal nominada, con nueve. Otros nominados clave incluyen a Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét y Billie Eilish, todos los cuales competirán contra SZA en la categoría de récord del año.
Premios Grammy 2024: SZA, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift lideran las nominaciones
La ceremonia de lo mejor de la música se realizará este domingo 4 de febrero en Los Ángeles, EEUU.
-
Los Grammy premian a Jon Bon Jovi como Persona del Año 2024
-
Premios Grammy 2024: todo lo que debes saber sobre la ceremonia más importante de la música
Los ocho contendientes a álbum del año incluyen seis remanentes de la categoría de récord del año: SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Boygenius, Cyrus y Batiste, además de Lana Del Rey y Janelle Monae.
Después de las nueve nominaciones de SZA, tres figuras de la música están empatadas con siete nominaciones cada una: Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (seis de ellas por su trabajo con Boygenius) y el ingeniero de mezcla Serban Ghenea. Luego, ocho músicos están empatados al tener seis nominaciones cada uno: Jack Antonoff, Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo y Swift.
Cabe destacar la nominación de Fito Páez por su versión 2023 del disco "El amor después del amor", en la categoría mejor álbum de rock o alternativo latino.
El director de la Academia de la Grabación, Harvey Mason Jr., e invitados famosos anunciaron un conjunto selecto de nominaciones en una transmisión en vivo. La ceremonia está prevista para el 4 de febrero de 2024 en Los Ángeles.
Lista de nominados para el Premio Grammy 2024
Grabación del año
- “Worship,” Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Disco del año
- “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
- “SOS,” SZA
Canción del año
- “A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” (From “Barbiethe Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- “Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Productor del año (no clásico)
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Mejor actuación solista pop
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Mejor actuación dúo/grupo pop
- “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor grabación pop dance
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
- “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- “Rush,” Troye Sivan
Mejor disco de rock
- “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor performance música alternativa
- “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
- “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It,” boygenius
- “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
Mejor disco de música alternativa
- “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Mejor performance R&B
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Mejor disco R&B
- “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion,” Emily King
- “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker
Mejor performance rap melódico
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention,” Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low,” SZA
Mejor disco de jazz alternativo
- “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
- “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
- “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor performance solista country
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
- “Buried,” Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Mejor disco country
- “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
- “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
- “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
- “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
- “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson
Mejor disco de pop latino
- “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
- “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
- “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan,” Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Mejor disco de música urbana
- “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
- “Data,” Tainy
Mejor disco de música africana
- “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
- “City Boys,” Burna Boy
- “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
- “Rush,” Ayra Starr
- “Water,” Tyla
Mejor disco de rock o alternativo latino
- Cabra – Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
- Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
- Fito Páez – EADDA9223
Mejor disco de banda sonora
- “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
- “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
- “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
Mejor canción de película
- “Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
- “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
- Temas
- Premios Grammy
- Música
Dejá tu comentario