4 de febrero 2024 - 00:00

Premios Grammy 2024: SZA, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift lideran las nominaciones

La ceremonia de lo mejor de la música se realizará este domingo 4 de febrero en Los Ángeles, EEUU.

Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift.

@irishsuarez

La lista completa de nominaciones para la 67ª edición anual de los Premios Grammy ya está disponible, con SZA como la principal nominada, con nueve. Otros nominados clave incluyen a Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét y Billie Eilish, todos los cuales competirán contra SZA en la categoría de récord del año.

Los ocho contendientes a álbum del año incluyen seis remanentes de la categoría de récord del año: SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Boygenius, Cyrus y Batiste, además de Lana Del Rey y Janelle Monae.

Grammy 2024.webp

Después de las nueve nominaciones de SZA, tres figuras de la música están empatadas con siete nominaciones cada una: Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (seis de ellas por su trabajo con Boygenius) y el ingeniero de mezcla Serban Ghenea. Luego, ocho músicos están empatados al tener seis nominaciones cada uno: Jack Antonoff, Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo y Swift.

Cabe destacar la nominación de Fito Páez por su versión 2023 del disco "El amor después del amor", en la categoría mejor álbum de rock o alternativo latino.

El director de la Academia de la Grabación, Harvey Mason Jr., e invitados famosos anunciaron un conjunto selecto de nominaciones en una transmisión en vivo. La ceremonia está prevista para el 4 de febrero de 2024 en Los Ángeles.

Grammy.jpg

Lista de nominados para el Premio Grammy 2024

Grabación del año

  • “Worship,” Jon Batiste
  • “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
  • “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA

Disco del año

  • “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
  • “The Record,” boygenius
  • “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
  • “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
  • “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
  • “SOS,” SZA

Canción del año

  • “A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • “Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
  • “Dance the Night” (From “Barbiethe Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
  • “Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
  • “Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
  • “What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Productor del año (no clásico)

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año (no clásico)

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Mejor actuación solista pop

  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Mejor actuación dúo/grupo pop

  • “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
  • “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
  • “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
  • “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
  • “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor grabación pop dance

  • “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
  • “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
  • “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
  • “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
  • “Rush,” Troye Sivan

Mejor disco de rock

  • “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
  • “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
  • “72 Seasons,” Metallica
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore
  • “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor performance música alternativa

  • “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
  • “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “Cool About It,” boygenius
  • “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore

Mejor disco de música alternativa

  • “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “The Record,” boygenius
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
  • “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
  • “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Mejor performance R&B

  • “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
  • “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
  • “ICU,” Coco Jones
  • “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA

Mejor disco R&B

  • “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
  • “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
  • “Special Occasion,” Emily King
  • “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
  • “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Mejor performance rap melódico

  • “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
  • “Attention,” Doja Cat
  • “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
  • “Low,” SZA

Mejor disco de jazz alternativo

  • “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
  • “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
  • “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor performance solista country

  • “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
  • “Buried,” Brandy Clark
  • “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
  • “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
  • “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Mejor disco country

  • “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
  • “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
  • “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
  • “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Mejor disco de pop latino

  • “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
  • “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
  • “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
  • “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
  • “Don Juan,” Maluma
  • “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Mejor disco de música urbana

  • “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
  • “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
  • “Data,” Tainy

Mejor disco de música africana

  • “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
  • “City Boys,” Burna Boy
  • “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
  • “Rush,” Ayra Starr
  • “Water,” Tyla

Mejor disco de rock o alternativo latino

  • Cabra – Martínez
  • Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
  • Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
  • Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
  • Fito Páez – EADDA9223

Mejor disco de banda sonora

  • “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
  • “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
  • “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

Mejor canción de película

  • “Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
  • “Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
  • “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

