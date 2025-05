Queens Of The Stone Age anuncia "Alive In The Catacombs", una película sobre su show en las Catacumbas de París

Embed - QOTSA on Instagram: "Alive in the Catacombs | Out June 5 Pre-order the film at QOTSA.com Filmed and recorded in July 2024, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs captures QOTSA as you’ve never seen or heard them before. This utterly unique once in a lifetime experience features a carefully selected setlist spanning the QOTSA catalog, each song chosen and epically reimagined for the Catacombs. The result is an unprecedented incarnation of QOTSA at their most intimate, yet surrounded by literally millions of human remains—“the biggest audience we’ve ever played for,” says Joshua Homme. Every aesthetic decision, every choice of song, every configuration of instruments… absolutely everything was planned and played with deference to the Catacombs—from the acoustics and ambient sounds — dripping water, echoes and natural resonance — to the darkly atmospheric lighting tones that enhance the music. Orders made by June 7th will receive exclusive access to behind the scenes footage in addition to full streaming and download access. Special thanks to @blogotheque, @catacombesdeparis_officiel & @neumanvision"

