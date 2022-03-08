Nueva subasta online: rematan electrodomésticos a precios únicos
La plataforma especializada en subastas online realizará un nuevo remate. Ofrecen unidades de televisores de última tecnología, heladeras, lavarropas, entre otros. Conocé cómo participar.
Narvaezbid, la plataforma especializada en subastas online desarrollada por Narvaez Subastas y Superbid, realizará un nuevo remate mediante el cual ofrece varias unidades de televisores de última tecnología smart de 50 pulgadas, heladeras, lavarropas, entre otros varios electrodomésticos.
"Nos especializamos en la valuación y comercialización de bienes de capital y consumo, ofreciendo soluciones de valor en el proceso", detalla el sitio oficial de ventas.
Para participar de la subasta, el interesado debe registrarse en el sitio de NarvaeBid desde: https://accounts.superbid.net/signup y tal como informa el sitio web, el cierre de las ofertas se realizará el 16 de marzo de 2022.
La subasta de menor valor se ubica en $26.250 por 29 unidades de:
- CALOVENTOR NEX NE-FH2000B 2000W B 2VEL por 4 unidades.
- CALOVENTOR NEX NE-FH2000B 2000W B 2VEL por 3 unidades.
- CALOVENTOR WINCO W114 2NIV TERMOST REGULABLE por 9 unidades.
- CALOVENTOR WINCO W121 SPLIT 1000/2000W por 3 unidades.
- IMPRESORA EPSON MULTIFUNCION XP 2101 WIFI por 4 unidades.
- PARLANTE NEX KSP1520BT BLUETOOTH USB SD FM por 1 unidad.
- PARLANTE NEX KSPW6E BLUETOOTH LUCES USB FM por 1 unidad.
- TORRE PANASONIC UA70 BLUETOOTH KARAOKE ROJO por 1 unidad.
- TORRE PANASONIC SC-UA7PR-K BLUETOOTH MP3 USB por 1 unidad.
- CALOVENTOR NEX NE-FH2000R 2000W R 2VEL por 2 unidades.
Remate de $56.250: el segundo lote consta de 17 unidades de:
- LED 43" SAMSUNG J5290A FULL HD SMART TV por 1 unidad.
- LED 55" SAMSUNG 55NU7100 UHD 4K SMART TV por 1 unidad.
- LED 49" SAMSUNG RU7300 UHD SMART TV por 2 unidades.
- Led 65" samsung 65q70ta crystal qled uhd por 1 unidad.
- PARLANTE NEX KSPW6E BLUETOOTH LUCES USB FM por 5 unidades.
- PARLANTE BT PP-211 NEX por 1 unidad.
- AURICULARES SPORT NEON ADFNE011PV20 NEX por 1 unidad.
- AIRE ACONDICIONADO MOVIL NEX 2250F FC 1080W ACERO por 1 unidad.
- RADIO PORTATIL NEX RPTNE01 AM/FM AUX 3.5MM por 2 unidades.
- AURICULARES SPORT NEON ADFNE09PV20 NEX por 1 unidad.
- PARLANTE NEX BT PP-211 (d1) por 1 unidad.
Subasta de $45.000, con lote de:
- CALOVENTOR HYDRA FH2000B 2000W BLANCO por 2 unidades.
- BALANZA D/BAÑO SILFAB BE201 DIG por 1 unidad.
- BALANZA D/COCINA NEX NX-301N por 1 unidad.
- LED 32 SAMSUNG J4290A HD SMART TV SINTO por 1 unidad.
- ASPIRADORA SAMSUNG VC20CCNMABC S/B A por 1 unidad.
- LED 50" SAMSUNG 50MU6100 UHD 4K SMART TV por 1 unidad.
- LED 43 SAMSUNG UN43MU6100G 4K UHD SMART por 1 unidad.
- LED 40 SAMSUNG J5200D FULL HD SLIM LED S por 1 unidad.
- ANAFE MEGA EXPRESS ME1030NV 1H por 1 unidad.
- HORNO ELECTRICO NEX 45 LITROS C/ANAFE GH45 por 1 unidad.
- PICADORA DE CARNE NEX MGR001OI20 por 1 unidad.
- PICADORA DE CARNE MGR3020 NEX por 1 unidad.
Remate de $82.500
- LED 50" SAMSUNG RU7100 UHD 4K SMART TV por 2 unidades.
- LED 50" SAMSUNG 50MU6100 UHD 4K SMART TV por 1 unidad.
- LED 65" SAMSUNG 65MU6100 UDH 4K SMART TV por 1 unidad.
- LED 43 SAMSUNG UN43MU6100G 4K UHD SMART por 1 unidad.
- RADIOG SANYO MDX1205BT CD MP3 USB BLUETOOTH AM/FM por 2 unidades.
- TORRE PHILCO TAP250 2500W BLUETOOTH USB por 3 unidades.
- TORRE SANYO DCT200 BLUETOOTH RADIO CD LUCES por 2 unidades.
- Led 65" samsung 65q70ta crystal qled uhd por 1 unidad.
- LED 50 SAMSUNG UN50AU7000GCZB UHD 4K por 1 unidades.
Para conocer toda la lista de electrodomésticos que se subastarán ingresá acá.
