El plan del US Open para garantizar el último Grand Slam del año

View this post on Instagram

This is Armstrong Stadium in the @USTA BIllie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the @usopen. Other parts of the center will become a 350-bed hospital to help with the crushing influx of patients from nearby Elmhurst hospital. This stadium is a food preparation and distribution center where hero staff will prepare up to 25,000 food packages daily, each with 2 days’ worth of meals for patients, workers, and kids. Sending everyone who will spend time in the center love, prayers, and strength. #coronavirus #strongertogether