El tenis, paralizado por el coronavirus durante seis semanas

The ITF COVID-19 Advisory Group has been continuously monitoring the global spread and impact of the COVID-19 virus, in consultation with medical, travel and security experts as well as the relevant international and national authorities. We are aware this situation is evolving on a daily basis. The ITF is taking the precautionary measure to postpone all ITF-owned and sanctioned events until at least the week of Monday April 20. To read the full statement and for further information, please visit ITFTennis.com