EEUU podría perder la organización de los Juegos Olímpicos 2028

Embed - LA 2028 on Instagram: "IT’S OFFICIAL! Baseball/Softball, Flag Football, Lacrosse, Squash and Cricket are officially a part of the LA 2028 Olympic Sports Program. And yes, Modern Pentathlon and Weightlifting have also been added. The addition of these new sports makes this one of the most compelling Olympic sport programs to date. Follow along to hear from some of the greatest athletes celebrating their sport being #LA28BOUND. Drop a comment, shoutout your favorite Olympic sport and/or athletes, and help unite through the power of sport and inspire the world together. #LA28BOUND #LA28"

