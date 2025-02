Daniel Barenboim reveló que tiene Parkinson

Barenboim dijo que considera ahora “su mayor responsabilidad” continuar con la orquesta para jóvenes West-Eastern Divan, un proyecto para promover el diálogo entre Israel y el mundo árabe.

Daniel Barenboim on Instagram: "I know that many people have been concerned about my health. I have been very touched by the support I have received over the last three years. I would like to share today that I have Parkinson's Disease. Looking ahead, I am planning to maintain as many of my professional commitments as my health permits. As ever, I consider the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra my most important responsibility. It is essential for me to ensure the orchestra's long-term stability and development. I will continue to conduct the Divan whenever my health allows me to. At the same time, I will take an active role in ensuring that the Divan has the opportunity of working with excellent conductors going forward. I have been navigating this new reality of mine and my focus is on receiving the best available care. I thank everyone for their kindness and well-wishes."