El creador de "The Boys" reveló que finalizó el rodaje de la serie: "Esta es la última vez que estaré en este set"

Embed - Eric Kripke on Instagram: "This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you're lucky. We got all of them. To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap. (Photo by @karenfukuhara). @theboystv @primevideo @sonypicturestv"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Kripke (@erickripke1)