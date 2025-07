Jack White cumplió 50 años: el regalo que decidió recibir tras haberse negado toda su vida

Concluyó: "Tengo muchas ganas de hablar con ustedes pronto. Mi número de teléfono es la raíz cuadrada de Pi, el tiempo total de nuestras interacciones sociales".

Embed - Jack White on Instagram: ""Well y'all it's either all over for me now or just the beginning. I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life! A lovely 50th birthday present courtesy of my gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean (who took these photos as well.) I've been saying that my days were numbered for years, can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery! I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am. Can't wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi." -JWIII"