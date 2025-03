Lady Gaga fue demandada por una empresa de surf por el logo de su nuevo disco "Mayhem"

Embed - ...Lost Surfboards Europe on Instagram: "An all black #lightspeed DRIVER 3.0 ordered through @boardshopcouk for @kris.rundell 5’7 x 18,63 x 2,40 - 26L made in Europe @matt_biolos @lostsurfboards #LostSurfboards #LostSurfboardsEurope #LightSpeed"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ...Lost Surfboards Europe (@lostsurfboards_europe)